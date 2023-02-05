Breathitt County three-year-old looking for a kidney transplant

Annista Peck, three-year-old in Breathitt County, needs kidney transplant.
Annista Peck, three-year-old in Breathitt County, needs kidney transplant.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Annista Peck is three years old.

The trials she has gone through so far, however, could fill the lifespan of an adult.

“Where it was an emergency caesarean and everything, she ended up going without oxygen for too long. So, it caused brain bleeds, and a lot of different things, and her kidneys took the hardest hit,” Annista’s grandmother Anna Jones said.

Annista has taken treatment for kidney failure throughout her life.

She went through dialysis treatment once, which her body rejected and forced her to be hospitalized. Now the three-year-old will have to try it again.

“We’ve kinda played around as long as we could play around, and it’s time to do it. We have to do it now,” Anna Jones said.

Annista’s doctor is three hours away in Cincinnati, and she has grown tired of the trips.

“The car rides and things are getting really bad. She don’t wanna ride because it’s so long, such a trip,” Anna Jones said.

Her blood type is A-, but any type can work for a kidney transplant.

“Any donor, because they will cross match and swap donors. So, as long as they have two to cover two, they will do that,” Anna Jones said.

Doctors have not specified a life expectancy for Annista, but her recent trouble with the dialysis gives her family fear.

“They’ve not given us a life expectancy or anything like that. Just, keeping an eye on everything,” Jones said.

You can register to donate a kidney for Annista here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine Co. boy bonds with dog rescued on vacation
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM.
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says parts of U.S. 23 were closed after an officer-involved...
Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting
Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad.
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

Latest News

James and Maryann Hendrix hope to fill a void in southern Kentucky by opening the London...
Family seeks to open children’s museum in London
Parking meter rates along with meter enforcement hours have increased
Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases
GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO FLUCTUATE IN KENTUCKY
WATCH | GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO FLUCTUATE IN KENTUCKY
SMALL BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY LEXINGTON NEW PARKING RATE
WATCH | SMALL BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY LEXINGTON NEW PARKING RATE
Crews are on-scene investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle and caused a gas leak.
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road