Catholic Action Center seeing an increase in donations in the new year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics establishment survey non-farm payroll employment rose by more than 500,000 in January.

With these statistics showing a slight decline in inflation, Lexington homeless shelters are starting to feel some of the impacts.

After a tough start to the year, Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center said they are seeing positive effects.

“2023 started out with a little bit of a panic on our part because of the end of December. It kind of took all of our inventory and had our pantries bare,” Ginny Ramsey said.

Within 10 days, they received around 4,000 food donations, something they were extremely grateful for.

With extreme winter weather in December, Ramsey said a lot of people came to the center asking for help after receiving high utility bills.

“It was out there on Facebook that we were in need of sandwiches.” Ramsey said, “People are still responding. We have had thousands and thousands of responses and it’s a way the community can help, and make sure folks that otherwise go without can have a sack lunch.”

She said, although there are still hundreds of people in need in Lexington, seeing this much support in the community so early on in the year gives her hope for the future.

Ramsey is asking people to help when they can, and to even make it a learning experience.

“Inflation is bad. It’s getting better, but groceries are still very expensive. The way we ask if you have children, do it with them. They will understand that there are people that don’t have food,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey also said many of the people who come to the Catholic Action Center are already employed or get employed while they’re there, but the pay rates aren’t always enough.

She urges people to go to the center’s website and see how they can help and learn more.

