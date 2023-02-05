Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine Co. boy bonds with dog rescued on vacation
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM.
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says parts of U.S. 23 were closed after an officer-involved...
Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting
Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad.
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

Latest News

FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy...
Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies
A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed...
Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy