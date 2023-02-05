Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots an uncontested three point shot during the first half of an...
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots an uncontested three point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night.

The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.

At the half, UK retired Mike Pratt’s number 22 jersey.

With 3:35 to play, Tshiebwe fouled out, finishing with 15 rebounds (8 defensive) and just four points, going 2-14 from the field.

Up next: Kentucky hosts Arkansas (16-7, 5-5 SEC) Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is set for 9:00 P.M. EST on ESPN.

