Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night.

The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.

At the half, UK retired Mike Pratt’s number 22 jersey.

With 3:35 to play, Tshiebwe fouled out, finishing with 15 rebounds (8 defensive) and just four points, going 2-14 from the field.

Up next: Kentucky hosts Arkansas (16-7, 5-5 SEC) Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is set for 9:00 P.M. EST on ESPN.

