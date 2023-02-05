Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line.

LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.

No buildings were evacuated and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby roadways are still shut down and are expected to be closed for several hours.

Lexington Police say their investigation is ongoing.

