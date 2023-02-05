Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

Crews are on-scene investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle and caused a gas leak.
Crews are on-scene investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle and caused a gas leak.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line.

LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.

No buildings were evacuated and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby roadways are still shut down and are expected to be closed for several hours.

Lexington Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine Co. boy bonds with dog rescued on vacation
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM.
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says parts of U.S. 23 were closed after an officer-involved...
Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting
Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad.
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies in other parts of the country have reported arrests in pulsar...
Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in bloom
Cincinnati Zoo plans for colorful blooms this spring
78 Legends is available in Kroger locations around Lexington.
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
After a tough start to the year, Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center said they are...
Catholic Action Center seeing an increase in donations in the new year