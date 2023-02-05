Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon at the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash.

The road reopened following a police investigation.

Officials with the Pikeville Police Department said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by a car.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident looks to be accidental, but an investigation will continue.

No arrests are expected to be made.

