Augusta National Women’s amateur announces two finalists from UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament will include two finalists from UK.

Jensen Castle and Laney Frye from the University of Kentucky have both been selected as finalists.

The first two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club, with the final round being played at Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament.

