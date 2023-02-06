Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mild Temps and A Busy Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the first full week of February kicking off and it’s doing so with windy and fairly nice weather. While the week starts nice, it’s not staying that way as two big systems look to push across the Commonwealth.

Temps out there today top out in the 50-55 degree range for many with a mix of sun and clouds and windy conditions.

Those winds gust up a little more on Tuesday as clouds thicken with temps making a run at the 60s. This is ahead of a weak cold front pushing into the region by Tuesday night, producing a band of showers ahead of it.

This front slows down as low pressure works out of the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes later Wednesday and Thursday with more mild temps.

Another storm system should develop and roll across the region by Friday and Saturday, and this will have colder air to work with. This low will give way to a stronger low likely going up the east coast over the weekend. This kind of scenario usually produces some winter weather around here. The extent of that depends on the strength of the low and the handoff to the low in the east.

