EKU shortstop Logan Thomason voted ASUN preseason defensive player of the year

Logan Thomason
Logan Thomason(EKU Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University shortstop Logan Thomason was voted by fans as the ASUN Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced last week from its Atlanta, Georgia headquarters.

The Richmond, Kentucky native made just seven errors in 251 chances last season for a 97.2 fielding percentage.  He had the fewest errors and best fielding percentage by a regular shortstop in the ASUN.  Thomason helped the Colonels lead the ASUN and rank 25th in the nation in fielding percentage.  He was part of 32 double plays, helping EKU rank fourth in conference in double plays turned (42).

Thomason hit .284 with 14 doubles, six home runs, 41 RBIs and 52 runs scored in 2022.  He posted a .440 slugging percentage and a .406 on-base percentage.  Thomason was fourth in the ASUN in walks (43), 11th in runs, tied for 17th in doubles, 23rd on OBP and tied for 26th in RBIs.

Eastern Kentucky University finished the 2022 season 38-20, champions of the ASUN Conference West Division and tied for the best conference record in the ASUN.  It was the most wins for a Colonel team since the 1990 squad won 42 games.  EKU won all three of its games in pool play to earn a spot in the ASUN Tournament final four.

The team will open the 2023 season on Feb. 17 against Alabama-Birmingham in Mobile, Alabama.

