Family seeks to open children’s museum in London

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple in London noticed a need for educational opportunities in their community and now they’re trying to fill that void by opening their own local business.

James and Maryann Hendrix have four children of their own.

“So when we look for things to do, we look for things that are fun and we look for things that are educational,” said James.

But their search for a fun learning experience leads them so far away from their Laurel County home. They say it’s a privilege some in their community simply can’t afford.

“There’s a lot of kids in our area that don’t really have that opportunity and it gets really expensive between gas and food to take off to Lexington for a day or Knoxville for a day,” James said.

That sparked an idea, of opening a children’s museum in London this summer. So, they’ve set out to develop their own developmental learning center.

James says they hope to offer a wide range of exhibits so children can see what they truly love to learn about.

“We want to offer several different opportunities for them to kind of get into their own groove and find out - do they like the science aspect more?” James said. “Do they enjoy the arts more? The music? We want kids to explore.”

Whether they’re interested in STEM, the arts or something else, the Hendrix family wants to provide an affordable, inclusive experience for all Kentucky kids to enjoy.

“This is something that London needs,” James said. “This is something that Laurel County needs, and this is something that southern Kentucky needs for sure.”

The goal is to open their doors in July.

They plan to open in the Shoppes by Center Target near the London Walmart.

The space will include more than 5,000 square feet of room to house their various exhibits and displays.

To learn more about the endeavor, check out their website. If you’re interested in supporting their cause, you can go to their GoFundMe page.

