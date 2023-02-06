Family seeks to open children’s museum in London

James and Maryann Hendrix hope to fill a void in southern Kentucky by opening the London...
James and Maryann Hendrix hope to fill a void in southern Kentucky by opening the London Children's Museum.(Maryann Hendrix)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple in London noticed a need for educational opportunities in their community and now they’re trying to fill that void by opening their own local business.

James and Maryann Hendrix have four children of their own.

“So when we look for things to do, we look for things that are fun and we look for things that are educational,” said James.

But their search for a fun learning experience leads them so far away from their Laurel County home. They say it’s a privilege some in their community simply can’t afford.

“There’s a lot of kids in our area that don’t really have that opportunity and it gets really expensive between gas and food to take off to Lexington for a day or Knoxville for a day,” James said.

That sparked an idea, of opening a children’s museum in London this summer. So, they’ve set out to develop their own developmental learning center.

James says they hope to offer a wide range of exhibits so children can see what they truly love to learn about.

“We want to offer several different opportunities for them to kind of get into their own groove and find out - do they like the science aspect more?” James said. “Do they enjoy the arts more? The music? We want kids to explore.”

Whether they’re interested in STEM, the arts or something else, the Hendrix family wants to provide an affordable, inclusive experience for all Kentucky kids to enjoy.

“This is something that London needs,” James said. “This is something that Laurel County needs, and this is something that southern Kentucky needs for sure.”

The goal is to open their doors in July.

They plan to open in the Shoppes by Center Target near the London Walmart.

The space will include more than 5,000 square feet of room to house their various exhibits and displays.

To learn more about the endeavor, check out their website. If you’re interested in supporting their cause, you can go to their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine Co. boy bonds with dog rescued on vacation
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM.
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says parts of U.S. 23 were closed after an officer-involved...
Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting
Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad.
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

Latest News

Parking meter rates along with meter enforcement hours have increased
Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases
GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO FLUCTUATE IN KENTUCKY
WATCH | GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO FLUCTUATE IN KENTUCKY
SMALL BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY LEXINGTON NEW PARKING RATE
WATCH | SMALL BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY LEXINGTON NEW PARKING RATE
Crews are on-scene investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle and caused a gas leak.
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road