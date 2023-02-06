Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead

FILE - The case has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation,...
FILE - The case has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said.

The woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the O.B. Davis Funeral Homes in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release. She was discovered breathing at 2:09 p.m., they said.

The woman was taken to a hospital. No update on her condition was available Monday.

The case has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation, police said.

The state health department is investigating, as well, spokesperson Monica Pomeroy said, adding that she could not elaborate.

An email seeking comment was sent to the nursing home. A person who answered the phone there Monday hung up.

Officials at the funeral home said in a statement, “Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families we are honored to serve, we are not in a position to comment further on this matter.”

The apparent premature declaration of death occurred days after a continuing care home in Iowa was fined $10,000 over a similar episode.

Authorities there said a 66-year-old woman was declared dead Jan. 3 at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale, where she was receiving hospice care.

The woman was placed in a body bag and taken to the Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory, where workers found she was breathing and called 911, authorities said.

She was returned to hospice care, where she died Jan. 5, according to a report issued last week by the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Jessamine Co. boy bonds with dog rescued on vacation
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
Crews are on-scene investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle and caused a gas leak.
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 3,400
Officials say the remaining chemicals would be directed into a trench and then lit on fire.
Controlled release at train derailment begins
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives to hear New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of...
NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees
Officials say the remaining chemicals would be directed into a trench and then lit on fire.
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins