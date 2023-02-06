Good Question: are discount postage stamps counterfeit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are planning on buying stamps online, you may be a little suspicious of some of the deals out there.

For today’s Good Question, Don asks: are discount postage stamps counterfeit?

According to U.S. postal inspectors, there’s a good chance stamps bought at a deep discount are fake. They put out an alert last year, that counterfeit stamps are often sold in bulk quantities at a significant discount–anywhere from 20% to 50 % of their face value. They say that’s a tell-tale sign the stamps are bogus.

The AARP also alerted their members that ads on social media for cheap stamps were usually scams.

There are some big box retailers that sell stamps at a discount, but usually a very small one.

The postal service says the only way to know for sure you’re getting legitimate stamps is to buy from an approved seller or your post office.

