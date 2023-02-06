Jason Lindsey’s forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures.

Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning, by next weekend.

Highs cool from the 60s on Tuesday to the 30s by Saturday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

