Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking a Nice Start to the Week
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures.
Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning, by next weekend.
Highs cool from the 60s on Tuesday to the 30s by Saturday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.