Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Nice Start to the Week
Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures.

Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning, by next weekend.

Highs cool from the 60s on Tuesday to the 30s by Saturday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine Co. boy bonds with dog rescued on vacation
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM.
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says parts of U.S. 23 were closed after an officer-involved...
Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting
Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad.
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

Latest News

Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Nice Start to the Week
Expect a sustained wind, from the SW, at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph, on Sunday.
Jason Lindsey’s forecast
Tracking pesky clouds and a wild wind as we end the weekend. Expect a sustained wind, from the...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Wild Wind for Sunday
High pressure takes control of our weather creating a nice weekend across Central and Eastern...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast