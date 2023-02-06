Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder days with some showers

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Milder temperatures will be with us for a few more days.

This will be a pretty mild run with our daytime highs reaching the 50s and 60s over the next several days. Even when the rain begins to fill the skies, we’ll keep high temperatures at that next level.

Rain chances will start moving into the region on Tuesday. This shouldn’t be a widespread rain chance, as a matter of fact, I think the bulk of the rain will fall over some of our most northern and western counties. Away from that rain, we will find a solid run in the 60s.

It gets even wetter on Wednesday. This round of rain will include some stronger wind gusts with a better chance of rain for the entire area.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Jessamine Co. boy bonds with dog rescued on vacation
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Crews are on-scene investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle and caused a gas leak.
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

Latest News

Rain chances will increase later this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Nice Start to the Week
Expect a sustained wind, from the SW, at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph, on Sunday.
Jason Lindsey’s forecast