Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder days with some showers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Milder temperatures will be with us for a few more days.

This will be a pretty mild run with our daytime highs reaching the 50s and 60s over the next several days. Even when the rain begins to fill the skies, we’ll keep high temperatures at that next level.

Rain chances will start moving into the region on Tuesday. This shouldn’t be a widespread rain chance, as a matter of fact, I think the bulk of the rain will fall over some of our most northern and western counties. Away from that rain, we will find a solid run in the 60s.

It gets even wetter on Wednesday. This round of rain will include some stronger wind gusts with a better chance of rain for the entire area.



