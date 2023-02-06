Kentucky legislative session resumes Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The second part of this year’s legislative session is about to begin.

Lawmakers return Tuesday and one of the first items on the agenda is dealing with reports of a teacher shortage.

The General Assembly met four days ago to start the new year and tackled income tax reductions and a handful of resolutions and organizational matters. However, a lot more will take place between Tuesday and the middle of March.

First up is education.

The House Education Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and a number of groups are expected to testify about a teacher shortage they say is in the thousands.

Republican leaders have claimed those numbers are inflated, but they say it’s true there is a national shortage of teachers. They say there’s been work to get to the core issues of attracting people to the profession.

Juvenile Justice is expected to be discussed with problems at several detention centers. The House easily passed income tax reductions and say more are on the way, but first, it has to pass the full Senate.

“Truthfully, it is only going to benefit those at the very top of the income scale. Those who are making $500,000 or more a year,” said Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington. “They are going to be the big beneficiaries of this cut.”

“I don’t know of too many people who are average Kentuckians that wouldn’t appreciate an extra $300 to $400 or $500 left in their pocket,” said House Speaker David Osborne. “It is a deviation in their perception that the government can’t have enough money.”

Two other bills that are excepted to see attention in the Senate that already passed the House are those dealing with funding a new veteran’s center in Bowling Green and a bill that removes funding for an electric vehicle charging program.

Lawmakers will consider bills until March 16, break for a veto session then come back on March 29 and adjourn the session on March 30.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.