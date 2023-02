OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville.

Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday.

They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a 16-year-old boy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.