Lexington Legends announce new coaching staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends announced new additions to their coaching staff on Monday.

Joining Legends Manager and former MLB Catcher Barry Lyons are Pitching Coach Cameron Roth, Hitting Coach Enohel Polanco, and Defense Coach Bryan Swalley.

Roth pitched professionally for parts of three seasons before retiring from his playing career due to a back injury. After his playing career ended, Roth began his coaching career with the Frontier League’s Schaumburg Boomers, before coaching in the Detroit Tigers Minor League organization. He was most recently Manager for the Lake Erie Crushers

Polanco spent the past 12 seasons on the York Revolution staff. Polanco began his professional baseball career as an infielder with the New York Mets organization in 1995. His 14-year playing career also took him to the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, Florida Marlins, and Colorado Rockies farm systems.

For the past three years, Swalley has served as the Infield Coach for Major League Baseball in China, at the premier MLB Player Development Center in Nanjing, China. Prior to his experience with MLB, Swalley served as the Defensive/Baserunning coach for Kentucky Christian University during the school’s inaugural baseball season. He has also worked as an Associate Scout for the Seattle Mariners in Ohio and West Virginia.

Nathan and Keri Lyons acquired the Lexington Legends, along with Wild Health Field and its real estate, as part of a transaction from Stands, LLC, and other affiliated companies, whose CEO is Andy Shea. The acquisition was completed in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.