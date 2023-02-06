One seriously injured in Lexington crash

Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade(Credit: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington.

Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road.

They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

They were rushed to UK hospital with life-threatening injuries. We do not know their current condition.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Jessamine Co. boy bonds with dog rescued on vacation
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Crews are on-scene investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle and caused a gas leak.
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

Latest News

Rain chances will increase later this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A nice run of milder air
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder days with some showers
George Aldridge
Sexual assault and kidnapping suspect appears in court
LONDON CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OPENING TO ENHANCE LEARNING
WATCH | LONDON CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OPENING TO ENHANCE LEARNING