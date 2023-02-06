One seriously injured in Lexington crash
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington.
Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road.
They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.
They were rushed to UK hospital with life-threatening injuries. We do not know their current condition.
