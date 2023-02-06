One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington.

Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road.

They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

They were rushed to UK hospital with life-threatening injuries. We do not know their current condition.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.