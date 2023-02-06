Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open.

Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday.

The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst.

After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department gave the restaurant the green light and today, it has finally reopened.

“The timing was such that it was tough to get an insurance adjustor out here,” said Ramsey’s owner Rob Ramsey. “so many other people in town had the same issue.”

Ramsey says the past weeks have put them through some hardships.

“When you lose your most valuable storefront for six weeks, it’s tough,” Ramsey said. “We asked some of our other employees to give up some of their shifts and some of their overtime and allow the people here to work there.”

Ramsey says the weeks to come are vitally important.

It’s an exciting time, not just for the workers but also those they serve.

Sarah Cooper came all the way down from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to share a meal with her sister.

“I hear from my sister and know the status of what’s going on and that they were going to open again today so,” Cooper said. “It’s a very special place. I’m glad it’s reopening.”

Even with the extended closure, Ramsey says he only lost two members of a staff of 200. He says it goes to show that they really are a big family at Ramsey’s.

The Ramsey’s in Andover is now back to its regular hours. You can dine there from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

