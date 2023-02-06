UK’s Cason Wallace repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second time.
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second week in a row.

After missing the Ole Miss game, Wallace returned to the starting lineup and led the Cats with 20 points in a 72-67 win over the Gators. He also added three rebounds, three blocks and a pair of assists. The freshman from Dallas scored 10 of Kentucky’s final 16 points in the game, including seven of the final 10. The contest was Wallace’s 14th double-figure scoring game of the season and the second 20-point performance.

Wallace ranks among the league leaders in steals per game (6th/2.00), assists per game (7th/3.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (7th/1.90-to-1). He sits third on the team with 11.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

This is Wallace’s third time receiving the honor.

Wallace and the Wildcats take on Arkansas at 9 p.m. ET tip Tuesday at Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena. The game will be televised by ESPN.

