UK’s Cason Wallace repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second week in a row.

After missing the Ole Miss game, Wallace returned to the starting lineup and led the Cats with 20 points in a 72-67 win over the Gators. He also added three rebounds, three blocks and a pair of assists. The freshman from Dallas scored 10 of Kentucky’s final 16 points in the game, including seven of the final 10. The contest was Wallace’s 14th double-figure scoring game of the season and the second 20-point performance.

Wallace ranks among the league leaders in steals per game (6th/2.00), assists per game (7th/3.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (7th/1.90-to-1). He sits third on the team with 11.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

This is Wallace’s third time receiving the honor.

Wallace and the Wildcats take on Arkansas at 9 p.m. ET tip Tuesday at Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena. The game will be televised by ESPN.

