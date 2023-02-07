2nd person charged in connection with Lexington fraud case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second person has been charged in connection with a scheme to defraud Lexington out of nearly four million dollars.

According to court documents, Nana Amuah is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Investigators allege Amuah convinced and instructed a woman on how to open bank accounts and set up transactions.

Court documents show messages sent between the two with screenshots showing the nearly four-million dollars posted to a bank account.

That woman, 24-year-old Shimea McDonald, was indicted in January. She made her first appearance in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say she acted as a shell corporation to take money meant for housing initiatives. The city caught it in August, and the FBI recovered the money.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.