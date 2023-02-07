4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A fire on a United Airlines flight Tuesday morning left four people hurt and prompted the flight to return to San Diego.

San Diego fire officials said the fire started from the battery of an electrical device on the plane.

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.

They put the pack in a fire bag to contain it.

Fire crews evaluated everyone on board, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others declined further treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday.
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
Scene on Toner Street in Lexington
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
Kentucky native Bell Hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black...
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

Latest News

A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
160 patients evacuated after fire at Massachusetts hospital
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria