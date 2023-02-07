Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very windy and mild setup for the next few days as a powerful storm system rumbles in. This will be followed by a colder system to start the upcoming weekend and that may bring some flakes into the area.

Temps out there today are in the upper 50s to middle 60s across Kentucky. Winds will be a little gusty as clouds thicken ahead of a weak front dropping in from the northwest. This front won’t fully make its way through here, but it will get close enough to spawn a few showers in the north and west later today.

A potent low pressure rolls from the southern Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring a lot of wind and showers in here with the chance for a few storms Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Winds with this setup may very well cause issues Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Gusts of 50mph of greater can’t be ruled out.

The next system then works in here on Friday with rain and some snow before going over to a period of light snow Friday night and early Saturday morning.

