Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds On The Way

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very windy and mild setup for the next few days as a powerful storm system rumbles in. This will be followed by a colder system to start the upcoming weekend and that may bring some flakes into the area.

Temps out there today are in the upper 50s to middle 60s across Kentucky. Winds will be a little gusty as clouds thicken ahead of a weak front dropping in from the northwest. This front won’t fully make its way through here, but it will get close enough to spawn a few showers in the north and west later today.

A potent low pressure rolls from the southern Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring a lot of wind and showers in here with the chance for a few storms Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Winds with this setup may very well cause issues Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Gusts of 50mph of greater can’t be ruled out.

The next system then works in here on Friday with rain and some snow before going over to a period of light snow Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday.
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
Scene on Toner Street in Lexington
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Kentucky native Bell Hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black...
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

Latest News

Rain chances will fill the skies
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Shower chances increase
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mild Temps and A Busy Week
Rain chances will increase later this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast