Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Shower chances increase

Rain chances increase
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect some plain old rain to return to the region today and over the next few days.

Showers will develop later today. It isn’t a widespread event but it is the beginning of wetter weather rolling into the region. This rain chance is so late in the day that it won’t have an impact on our temperatures. We’ll experience a breezy run into the 60s for the entire region.

A more organized chance of showers will blow in on Wednesday. I do mean “blow in” because we’ll have some pretty gusty winds in the region. At times we could see those winds reach 15-25 MPH with gusts that will top 40 MPH. Factor in some rain and we have a pretty messy forecast.

Colder air will find us by Friday evening/night. As the temperature drops, so will some snowflakes. At this point, you’ll find the best chances Friday night and into Saturday. You shouldn’t expect a widespread significant snow event but just enough to fly though the skies.

Take care of each other!

