Lexington man dead after being hit by car

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is dead after he was hit by a car.

State troopers say Jordan Wilkinson was walking on U.S. 127 in Lincoln County when he was hit by a car around 8 p.m. Monday.

Crews rushed him to the hospital, where the Boyle County coroner pronounced him dead.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

We don’t know what led up to the crash or if any charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

