Lextran using grant money to buy new CNG buses, hybrid vehicles

We’re learning more details about new federal funding to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $11 million in grant funds for seven transportation projects in five counties.

In Lexington, Lextran will use $3 million to purchase four compressed natural gas buses and six hybrid vehicles.

They will replace diesel and gas vehicles currently in use by Lextran. Officials say this will help modernize Lextran’s fleet and improve air quality in the region.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

