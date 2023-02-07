Other central Kentucky cities adopting FLOCK camera program

The City of Lexington says FLOCK cameras have proven beneficial, now another central Kentucky community has adopted the tool.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington says FLOCK cameras have proven beneficial, now another central Kentucky community has adopted the tool.

In the last month, the City of Versailles installed 20 cameras throughout the city.

“It was really already on the chief’s radar,” said Mayor Brian Traugott. “When they started talking about it, it really elevated from discussion of potential, to discussion of when we’re gonna do it.”

Just recently, Lexington approved the addition of 75 cameras to their fleet, adding up to 100.

Mayor Linda Gorton says the cameras have located missing persons, recovered nearly $2 million in stolen property and seized more than 40 guns.

The Versailles Police Department says the cameras have helped solve car thefts, hit and runs, and a recent child endangerment case.

The cameras cost the city $65,000.

“It’s a big deal to have a tool that doesn’t require manpower,” said Traugott. “Because that’s what’s scarce among law enforcement now, is manpower. So to have something that does the work for you, it’s pretty exciting.”

The City of Nicholasville also approved the purchase of FLOCK cameras in December, meaning there are cameras in three neighboring counites, that can all work together.

“They’ll all be for the most part connected,” Traugott explained. “So, people are pretty mobile. They go from Versailles, to Lexington, to Nicholasville to Georgetown pretty freely. So the ability for those systems to communicate like they do, and alert when they need to be, that’s huge.”

