Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the...
The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.(@capeimagesbyamie / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures.

Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the icy sands of the fittingly named Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in that area dropped as low as -8 degrees in the early hours Saturday, with wind chill reaching -32 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday.
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
Scene on Toner Street in Lexington
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
A second person has died after a January crash in Scott County.
Second person dies after Scott Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Russian shells spark hospital fire before expected assault
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police chief: 'Our hearts are heavy.'
Drone footage shows the extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes that hit the city of...
Drone video shows earthquake destruction