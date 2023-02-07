Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee at a Towing company in Scott County held a suspected thief at gunpoint, according to an arrest citation.

Deputies arrested Brent Dillon early this morning.

They say he was trying to steal catalytic converters and gas from Clark’s Towing.

An employee caught him and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Dillon is facing several charges, including criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.