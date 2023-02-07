WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Police are calling the incident “an audacious crime.” (CNN, YORK REGIONAL POLICE, CHP-TRACY, WA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CNN) - Police say a pair of suspects took a speeding car on a ride through a closed Canadian shopping mall in order to pull off a heist.

The car was caught on camera around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday smashing through the Toronto mall’s entrance and careening through the shopping center.

Police say at some point, the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store before continuing on and smashing through an exit on the other end of the mall.

Police are calling this madcap, action movie-style incident “an audacious crime.”

Authorities have since recovered the car, which had reportedly been stolen, but are still looking for the culprits.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday.
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate
Scene on Toner Street in Lexington
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors
Officials say the suspect, who was on probation, is a convicted sex offender.
Man arrested after missing teen allegedly found in his home
Police are calling the incident “an audacious crime.”
Take a look: Robbery suspects drive car through shopping mall
A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a...
Teen pleads guilty in stabbing death of 13-year-old cheerleader