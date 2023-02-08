Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport

Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington's Blue Grass Airport.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.

The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations.

They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21.

They say all customers who booked past that date will be automatically refunded, and customers have already been notified.

