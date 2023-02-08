Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Kick In Tonight

wind
wind(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big storm system is set to bring a little rain and a lot of wind to the region over the next few days. This will be followed up by a cutoff system that may impact our weather over the weekend.

Temps today are a little cooler than yesterday with just a few showers showing up. The numbers climb from south to north through tonight and should reach the 60s for many areas. As our low passes by well to the west and north, a cold front works in from the west early Thursday with a broken line of showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

Winds are a MAJOR player later tonight and Thursday. Gusts of 50mph or higher will be possible and the models are all agreeing on this.

Wind damage and power hits are a good possibility during this time, so take precautions now.

The next system on tap for the weekend is a tricky one because we are dealing with an upper level low that becomes cutoff from the main flow. Typically, winter weather falls on the north and northwest side of the track of these things.

