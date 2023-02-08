Four Wildcats invited to NFL Combine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NFL on Wednesday released its list of players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and four former Wildcats are among 319 prospects selected to attend.

Will Levis is among 15 quarterbacks who have been invited.

Running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. is one of 27 selected to attend.

Offensive lineman Tayshawn Manning defensive back Carrington Valentine also have been invited.

The Combine takes place in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 through March 6.

