Four Wildcats invited to NFL Combine

Levis, Rodriguez, Jr., Manning and Valentine set to attend
Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez, Jr. are among four Wildcats invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting...
Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez, Jr. are among four Wildcats invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.(SEC Media Portal)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NFL on Wednesday released its list of players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and four former Wildcats are among 319 prospects selected to attend.

Will Levis is among 15 quarterbacks who have been invited.

Running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. is one of 27 selected to attend.

Offensive lineman Tayshawn Manning defensive back Carrington Valentine also have been invited.

The Combine takes place in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 through March 6.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

