Good Question: Why is my LEXserv bill higher than my Kentucky American Water bill?

Utility Bills.
Utility Bills.(Pixaby/Freepik.com/MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever taken a close look at your utility bills, you’ll probably see a couple of different charges. One of those bills leads to today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Kevin asks, I’m curious why my LEXserv bill is consistently higher than my Kentucky American Water bill. I thought LEXserv billed based on water consumption.

The LEXserv bill covers the fees for three city services, sewers, landfill, and water quality.

Susan Straub with the City of Lexington told us, for most residential customers, the sewer portion of the bill should be lower than the KAW bill. But, the LEXserv bill also includes a water quality fee and landfill fee. Those are not based on the water bill.

She also said if a customer has high usage, they move into a different rate tier, and the sewer portion might be higher than their Kentucky American Water bill.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

