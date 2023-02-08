Hatton named 2023 “SEC Legend”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky All-American Vernon Hatton will represent the Wildcats as a member of the 2023 Southeastern Conference Legends at the SEC Tournament.

Hatton, who helped lead UK to the 1958 national championship, will be among 14 men honored at the league tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

The former Lafayette star averaged 17.1 points per game during UK’s run to a national title. Hatton scored 30 points against Seattle and its star, Elgin Baylor, in the championship game.

Hatton scored 1,153 points during his three seasons of varsity basketball at UK. Hatton’s No. 52 jersey hangs in the rafters of Rupp Arena as one of UK’s retired jerseys.

