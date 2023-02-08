Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A wetter trend will settle in for a few days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I don’t think that we get covered up with non-stop rain but we will encounter some showers at times today.

We’ve been talking about how the wetter weather would show up in the middle of the week and that is exactly where we are now. Most of you will only experience some scattered showers on Wednesday & Thursday. Just look at it as a nuisance more than anything else. A positive thing about it is that we need rain to keep everything in balance and that’s exactly what this is for us.

A push of some much colder air arrives at the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. I am becoming less impressed by the snow chance for Saturday. As of this writing, the chance remains in the forecast but I might get rid of it completely with some more evidence.

Take care of each other!

