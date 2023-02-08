Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A wetter trend will settle in for a few days

Rain will be scattered through the region
Rain will be scattered through the region(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I don’t think that we get covered up with non-stop rain but we will encounter some showers at times today.

We’ve been talking about how the wetter weather would show up in the middle of the week and that is exactly where we are now. Most of you will only experience some scattered showers on Wednesday & Thursday. Just look at it as a nuisance more than anything else. A positive thing about it is that we need rain to keep everything in balance and that’s exactly what this is for us.

A push of some much colder air arrives at the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. I am becoming less impressed by the snow chance for Saturday. As of this writing, the chance remains in the forecast but I might get rid of it completely with some more evidence.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lasielle White was taken into custody Tuesday evening
Woman shot by Lexington officer, arrested after chase identified
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday.
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
Scene on Toner Street in Lexington
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
Brent Dillon
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company

Latest News

Some will see showers today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds On The Way
Rain chances will fill the skies
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Shower chances increase