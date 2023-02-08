Lexington native returns to ‘Naked and Afraid’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native will reappear on the Discovery Channel’s reality show “Naked and Afraid.”

In “Naked and Afraid” season 15, Andrew Shayde is partnering up with three other men trying to survive extreme heat, numerous bug bites and any other animal that’s trying to kill them in a remote area of South Africa.

Shayde is back for a second season after not completing the 21-day survival challenge during season 12.

He says it doesn’t take long before primal instincts kick in.

“I think somewhere back inside all of our brains, it’s still some connection with our ancestors, and out there, you very quickly find that spot and kind of revert back to that survivor instinct we haven’t had in a thousand years,” said Shayde.

Shayde is a former boy scout, so he has some experience out in the woods. But obviously, this is extreme.

He says when you’re out there, just getting through the day, is all in your head.

“So much of it is mental,” Shayde said. “Can you push through? The pain, the fear, can you push through all that to make it to the end?”

Shayde is not new to the reality tv world. 20 years ago, he was on the CBS show the Amazing Race.

In real life, Shayde is the director of development at Arbor Youth. It’s a shelter for kids who suffer from abuse and homelessness.

“There was this moment when I was stripped of everything, unable to sleep at the whim of the environment, and I realized the struggles that the kids that we help go through,” said Shayde.

He says surviving “Naked and Afraid” with people you’ve just met leaves lasting memories.

“One thing about ‘Naked and Afraid’ is that whoever you are paired with out there, you go through an unbreakable bond because you go through something you’d never go through in your real life,” said Shayde.

Shayde’s “Naked and Afraid” episode will air on the Discovery Channel on March 12.

