Lexington residents displaced from homes after two-alarm fire

Lexington residents displaced from homes after two-alarm fire
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cause of a two-alarm fire in Lexington is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of East Seventh Street around 1:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials tell us crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building, which contains multiple living units along with commercial space.

They say it was immediately upgraded to a second alarm, for more staffing, due to the size of the structure.

Crews were able to put out the fire.

No one was hurt, but units were damaged and residents have been displaced.

The Red Cross is helping those people.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lasielle White was taken into custody Tuesday evening
Woman shot by Lexington officer, arrested after chase identified
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
Brent Dillon
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company
Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday.
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

A truck crashed into the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg.
Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant
Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
Lexington residents displaced from homes after two-alarm fire
WATCH | Lexington residents displaced from homes after two-alarm fire
Committee passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices
WATCH | Committee passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices
TikTok could be shadowbanned by Kentucky lawmakers on state-owned devices.
Committee passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices