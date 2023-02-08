Lexington residents displaced from homes after two-alarm fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cause of a two-alarm fire in Lexington is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of East Seventh Street around 1:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials tell us crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building, which contains multiple living units along with commercial space.

They say it was immediately upgraded to a second alarm, for more staffing, due to the size of the structure.

Crews were able to put out the fire.

No one was hurt, but units were damaged and residents have been displaced.

The Red Cross is helping those people.

