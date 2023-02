LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash in Lexington has turned deadly.

It happened Tuesday on Royster Road, off Winchester Road.

Officials say a car struck a tree.

One person was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The victim has now been identified as 45-year-old Matthew Perraut.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

