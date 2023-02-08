New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store.

In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon.

At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase and sale of those bottles.

According to the Herald Leader, agents also confiscated hundreds of bourbon bottles in Washington DC that same day.

The raids are reportedly part of a multi-state investigation into the illegal sale and shipping of bourbon.

The report also says federal agents are investigating counterfeit bourbon coming from the Netherlands but does not implicate the store in that counterfeiting.

