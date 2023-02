LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg.

We do not know how the crash happened or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This story is developing.

Another look as crews start to move the truck. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/itUvvpL7lr — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) February 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.