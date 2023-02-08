Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified.

Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.

Browne says 7,590 signatures were needed based on the turnout in the last general election. He says his group turned in about 11,500. But Browne acknowledges some of the signatures may be duplicates and he awaits the determination of the clerk.

Right now, the City of Richmond is fully wet with bars, restaurants and package sales. Berea has only limited restaurant sales. The rest of Madison County is dry, with alcohol sales prohibited except for a few venues that have limited special licenses.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.