Sayre’s Kylee Dennis named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Dennis became one of a handful of girls in Lexington’s history to score 2,000 points
Athlete of the Week Kylee Dennis
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When Kylee Dennis stepped on the court at Scott County, the Sayre senior guard was 15 points shy of a milestone.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was a little kid,” Dennis said. “Me and my dad have been talking about it. He kept encouraging me to get this goal, and I knew that I had to do it. So I had to keep grinding on the off days to get to where I need to be.”

The goal was 2,000 career points—something only a handful of girls’ basketball players in Lexington’s history have accomplished.

“As a dad, I was just trying to stay calm for her and try to relay that to her somehow and keep her calm,” said Kylee’s father, Harold Dennis. “I knew she wanted to hit that number and just get it over with. I was doing the same thing, counting down.”

And late in the first quarter, it happened.

“It just feels great to be able to accomplish this and move into college with 2,000 points and being the first at Sayre to reach this goal,” said Dennis. So it’s great.”

“She earned this,” added Harold Dennis. “It’s been a long time in the making. I don’t know that she specifically set out to hit the 2k mark, but what a milestone for her.”

But 15 points wouldn’t be enough for Kylee. The Southern Indiana commit finished the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, four assists and four blocks, despite being double-teamed for most of the game.

“We talk before every game,” said Dennis. “Making sure I do everything I need to do to win the game for my team. He’s just great, and he pushes me as hard as I can go. So, I don’t know what I would do without him.”

While it’s clear that Kylee and her dad have a close relationship, she says he only gets to hang on to that record-breaking ball until they get home.

“Nah, it’s going to be in my room next to my 1,000,” joked Dennis.

