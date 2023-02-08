Transylvania women’s basketball team ranked #2 in the nation in Division III

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A national championship contender is continuing to collect wins right here in Lexington.

While many don’t know, there is a collegiate basketball team in Lexington that is nationally ranked.

Just down the road from Rupp Arena, the Transylvania women’s basketball team is currently ranked second in the nation in Division III Women’s Basketball.

They are 21-0 this season, and they have not lost a home conference game since December of 2017.

“Our seniors have a grittiness factor that has taken it to another level,” said Head Coach Juli Fulks. “And, you know, there really is this mentality of, at the end of the day, they refuse to lose. And they have been in games where we probably should have lost, and somewhere they dig deep and find a way to have the outcome swing in their favor game in and game out.”

Fulks is going on her 9th season as the head coach at Transylvania and has built the program’s standards to where they are today.

“We kind of came into a culture of winning, so we didn’t really know anything else,” said senior forward Dasia Thornton. “Pretty much my whole senior class; we haven’t really lost a home game since we have been here or a conference game as well, and it’s just something that we expect. We don’t really expect it each game, it’s just something that we expect from ourselves personally.”

Along with carrying this winning mindset, Coach Fulks emphasizes that the team’s relationships and communication account for just as much of their success as the analytics.

“Whether we are working on how to score within an offense, how to come off a screen, we work on the same things with how do we talk to teammates, how do we talk to coaches, how do we handle things when things are really stressful,” said Coach Fulks. “We are trust-based, but part of that trust base is knowing that none of us have to be perfect, and I think that lets them be free enough to go win championships because you can not be hesitant when you are trying to have such big goals.”

The Transylvania women host an in-conference game at home Wednesday night at 7:00.

