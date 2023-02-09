92-year-old Lexington man continues mission to help people

The Friends Book Cellar in the basement of the Lexington Public Library’s central location is where you might find 92-year-old Joe B. Williams.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Friends Book Cellar in the basement of the Lexington Public Library’s central location is where you might find 92-year-old Joe B. Williams.

From growing up in west Texas to becoming a communications specialist at the University of Kentucky, Williams found his way into the Lexington Public Library while walking down the street one day and, from there, he started a relationship with the library.

“So, I came in and bought a few books, and after two or three more trips, they said, ‘why don’t you consider being on our board?’ and I said, ‘well, that sounds pretty good, I don’t know what you do,’ and he said, ‘well, you’ll find out,’” Williams recalled.

Williams says he felt called to volunteer.

“I was here to greet people and help them find something that they wanted,” he said. “We didn’t always have it, but most of the time, we did.”

He stayed for over 20 years.

Williams says his work at the library aligns with his mission for life: helping people.

“My mission was to help people help themselves, in my job, and even here, to help them be better informed and expand their minds to greater dimensions,” Williams said.

In 2017, Williams’ wife was diagnosed with dementia, meaning his time volunteering had to come to an end so that he could embark on what he calls his most important job yet - caring for his wife.

While Williams is no longer able volunteer as often, he never stays too far away.

“I keep a bunch of bookmarks in my pocket, and when I go around and visit people, I give them to them,” he said. “In fact, I ran out the other day, so I had to come in and get some more.”

Williams often encourages others to stop by the Friends Book Cellar to volunteer as well to carry on his legacy.

