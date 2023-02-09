Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds Finally Slowing Down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a major wind maker rolling across the region today. Once this blows through, we turn our attention to a storm system for the weekend that can deliver a glancing blow of snow to southeastern Kentucky by Sunday.

Winds today peaked at greater than 60mph across areas of the Lexington metro as low pressure winds up to our west and north. Gusty showers and a rumble of thunder will be with us this morning before exiting eastern Kentucky by early this evening.

Friday into Saturday continue to look like nice for the entire region as our storm system takes the southern route. This storm then turns the corner toward the southern Appalachians and into the Carolinas, strengthening along the way. This will likely have snow on the northwest side of the track of the low, and it could be a dynamic snowstorm for whoever winds up in that zone.

Much of this is likely in the southern Appalachian Mountains with a glancing blow across southeastern Kentucky.

Mild temps return early next week as the pattern remains active.

