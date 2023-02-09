Cynthiana man dies after being hit by train

Police say it happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday
Police say it happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday(Viewer pic)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Cynthiana police are investigating the death of a man hit by a train.

Police say the train hit the man around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on East Pleasant Street.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later.

Police say it’s too early to tell whether there was any foul play.

A witness told officers the man was bent over near the railroad and fell when the train went by.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Brent Dillon
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company
Police lights
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
Lasielle White was taken into custody Tuesday evening
Woman shot by Lexington officer, arrested after chase identified
Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport

Latest News

Declan TeitelBaum and Logan Applegate
Fleming Co. boy facing challenges gets ultimate assist
Republican lawmakers are proposing a bill aimed at banning drag shows and curriculum involving...
Ky. GOP lawmakers propose bills to ban drag shows, curriculum from schools
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
A group supporting charter schools in Kentucky wants to change the state’s constitution.
Ky. school choice group proposes amendment to fund charter schools