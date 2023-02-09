Cynthiana man dies after being hit by train

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Cynthiana police are investigating the death of a man hit by a train.

Police say the train hit the man around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on East Pleasant Street.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later.

Police say it’s too early to tell whether there was any foul play.

A witness told officers the man was bent over near the railroad and fell when the train went by.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports.

The victim’s name has not been released.

