Former Wildcat Minniefield reflects on his famous ‘dunk’ 40 years later

Minniefield’s thunderous slam is one of the Top-5 dunks in UK history
DIRK MINNIFIELD "SECRETARIAT" DUNK
By Brian Milam
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What makes a play great? A myriad of factors come to mind. The surprise of the moment, certainly, is near the top of the list. Dirk Minniefield is the UK career leader in assists with 646 but on the evening of February 8, 1983, the Lafayette product brought the 23, 548 UK fans to their feet with a dunk still talked about, but not analyzed, four decades later.

Melvin Turpin stole the ball and immediately looked for the then senior guard. What happened next is one of the most stunning dunks in UK and college basketball history. Former WKYT Sports Manager Dick Gabriel asked the former guard to explain why it was so emotional. Here’s what Minniefield said:

“The dunk!” You know that’s what everybody always talks about. You know, it’s my college moment. Coach Hall (Joe B. Hall) subs me out and I am booed. You know are they really booing me? So I am hot and I go back in the game. Turp (Melvin Turpin) gets the steal and throws it to me. I don’t care. King Kong could have been back there, as I have said before, I’m going to dunk this ball. So when I when I jump, you know the guy kind of leans and the inertia, like he said, my knee is like getting ready to hit him in his chest. But, the inertia just pushes me and I just keep going. If you watch the tape of the dunk, as I am looking back at the bench I’m kind of like giving the ‘F-sign’. That’s really what I said.”

No matter what Minniefield said on that February night 40 years ago, his dunk will be remembered by anyone who was at Rupp Arena and by the man who lived it against Mississippi State.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lasielle White was taken into custody Tuesday evening
Woman shot by Lexington officer, arrested after chase identified
Brent Dillon
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday.
Popular Lexington restaurant back open

Latest News

DIRK MINNIFIELD "SECRETARIAT" DUNK
DIRK MINNIFIELD "SECRETARIAT" DUNK
Dennis became one of a handful of girls in Lexington’s history to score 2,000 points
Sayre’s Kylee Dennis named WKYT Athlete of the Week
A national championship contender is continuing to collect wins right here in Lexington.
Transylvania women’s basketball team ranked #2 in the nation in Division III
Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez, Jr. are among four Wildcats invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting...
Four Wildcats invited to NFL Combine