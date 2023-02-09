Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky

Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky
By Julia Sandor
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday.

They met with legislators to talk about the importance of gun safety and highlighted the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR.

CARR would provide a process for the temporary transfer of firearms from people who are experiencing a mental health crisis that could make them a danger to themselves or others.

They say the process includes safeguards to protect Second Amendment rights and personal property. They say they now have the funds for implementing this at the state level because of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Among those at the event were organizations like Whitney Strong and Sandy Hook Promise.

Whitney Austin, founder of Whitney Strong, who survived a mass shooting in Cincinnati in 2018, says their organization has accomplished so many things within the last five years. She says many legislators work together with them and try to come up with more solutions for gun violence prevention. She says the CARR Act is for both sides of the aisle.

“This is about helping gun owners. Everybody can have a crisis moment, but if you are a gun owner, that crisis is then combined with access to a highly lethal weapon,” Austin said. “And, so, if you’re on the side of taking care of gun owners and preventing moments of suicide and preventing moments of mass violence, like what happened to me, then you’re on our side.”

The goal of this event is to update supporters about the progress these organizations have made so far.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
Brent Dillon
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company
Police lights
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
Lasielle White was taken into custody Tuesday evening
Woman shot by Lexington officer, arrested after chase identified

Latest News

The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday morning over whether the University of...
Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over whether or not UK broke contract with students
Cynthiana man dies after being hit by train
WATCH | Cynthiana man dies after being hit by train
A system approaches this weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong wind gusts
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some change