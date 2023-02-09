High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds may have played a role in part of a building in Lexington collapsing.

Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street.

They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.

When the façade collapsed, it hit a gas line just outside the building, so that caused a gas leak.

Columbia Gas crews are now on the scene working to shut off the gas.

No injuries have been reported.

We’re told the building is still structurally sound since it was just the façade, but the impacted building and buildings on either side of it have been evacuated as a precaution.

Trade Street is currently closed, but it will likely be reopened as soon as crews turn the gas off.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.