High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing

Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They...
Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds may have played a role in part of a building in Lexington collapsing.

Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street.

They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.

When the façade collapsed, it hit a gas line just outside the building, so that caused a gas leak.

Columbia Gas crews are now on the scene working to shut off the gas. 

No injuries have been reported.

We’re told the building is still structurally sound since it was just the façade, but the impacted building and buildings on either side of it have been evacuated as a precaution.

Trade Street is currently closed, but it will likely be reopened as soon as crews turn the gas off.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
Brent Dillon
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company
Police lights
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
Lasielle White was taken into custody Tuesday evening
Woman shot by Lexington officer, arrested after chase identified

Latest News

Figures show spirits surpassed beer for U.S. market-share supremacy, based on supplier revenues.
Liquor before beer: Spirits beat brews in new market data
Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday. They...
Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday morning over whether the University of...
Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over whether or not UK broke contract with students
Cynthiana man dies after being hit by train
WATCH | Cynthiana man dies after being hit by train